Doug Leier: Check ice conditions before venturing out

It’s not written in any expert ice safety advice column, but I’ll always remind hard-water anglers how valuable experience can be. If you’ve never tried ice fishing before this pandemic-impacted year, with all the cancellations of activities and events, now might be the time to pick up a new hobby or renew an old winter pastime.

I was sent my first ice fishing photos in late October. The angler had walked out on 3 inches of pretty good ice, and while it’s never something I’ll advocate, the fact is I’ve seen safer ice this past October than I have at times in late February.

It proves the advice that there’s no such thing as 100% safe ice no matter the month. I’ll hedge my bets that in North Dakota we’ll typically have safer ice in mid-February than mid-October and the suggestions remain to always check ice conditions and never assume, even having been on the same ice a few days earlier, that the ice conditions have not changed.

So, whenever that next real winter cold wave arrives, and it surely will, here are some guidelines from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department: