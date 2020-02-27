Doug Leier: Break from winter benefits wildlife

I didn’t need to look at the rainfall data last fall to confirm how abnormally wet much of the state was. And this winter, just looking out my window without knowing the exact numbers, it’s evident we’ve had plenty of snow in the eastern part of the state.

The snow accumulation, though, has tapered off over the past few weeks, and I for one have appreciated the break. I also suspect that North Dakota’s wildlife, especially in the east, is benefiting from the slight moderation, as well.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department Assistant Wildlife Chief Casey Anderson confirmed as much on a recent edition of the agency’s weekly webcast, "Outdoors Online."

“So far this winter they're (wildlife) doing fairly well," he said. "In that southeast portion of the state where we've had most of the snow, it's a little tougher. But so far, reports are that we're not seeing levels of die-offs or high levels of stresses, where there's been problems with wildlife.”

While the western part of the state does not have nearly as much snow as the east, it’s not always just snow covering up food sources that makes winter difficult for deer, pheasants and other animals.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Anderson explained that cold temperatures create their own challenges for wildlife.