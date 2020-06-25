Doug Leier: Boaters should keep safety in mind

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No matter the outdoor activity, there’s always a safety checklist, and I’ll never lose sight of the importance of keeping everyone safe from start to finish.

These safety reminders aren’t just for the other boaters or anglers. They are for all of us.

One of the struggles in preaching about safety is that, quite honestly, no one heads out the door thinking a boating or water tragedy may occur.

While most people will never be affected by a boating mishap, we do need to remember that accidents happen, and we should take all precautions to keep from having to call 911 or rushing to the emergency room.

My point isn’t to keep people from enjoying the outdoors because they are shouldering thoughts of “it could happen to you.” Rather, I want them to be aware, prepared and play safe because, well, accidents happen.

So, here are some basic legal requirements to remember while boating in North Dakota.

A boat should have enough life jackets on board for all passengers.

North Dakota law requires all children ages 10 and younger to wear a personal flotation device while in boats of less than 27 feet in length.