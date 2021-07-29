Doug Leier: Addressing fish waste

Food waste is a hot topic with an effort to raise awareness of the changing mindset from allowing food to rot, spoil or in some cases even just taking more than you need or will eat.

For many here in the Midwest, it’s hard to understand a heritage dating back to our ancestors using every part of a butchered pig. “Everything but the squeal,” as my dad’s generation would say.

In a similar message, there’s a sign at some North Dakota fishing destinations, reminding anglers of the value of the resources they are about to pursue.

The message is simple: “Fish Responsibly. Only Keep What You Will Use. Fish Are Too Valuable To Waste.”

“The message is intended to get anglers to think about the value of our fisheries and natural resources that belong to everyone and are enjoyed by everyone,” said Greg Power, Game and Fish Department fisheries chief. “If the fishing is great all summer, do you really need to keep 50-100 walleyes when you are going to only use 20? We are trying to call attention to the sometimes unknowing waste of fish.”

This waste goes beyond freezer-burned filets that were stored too long.