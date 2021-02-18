Doug Leier: A window of opportunity for hunter education

“The vast majority of our courses are offered from January through about the end of May, as most of our volunteers have some off time during the winter months to teach hunter education,” Schaffer said. “Also, our deer lottery is held in June. So, if you are required to have it this year, we recommend you try and find a course before the end of the school year and the deer application deadline.”

Game and Fish and volunteer instructors continue to adjust while also looking to expand traditional courses and start offering some more courses year-round.

Understand while larger communities may have several classes to pick and choose possible dates and times to work within a schedule, many North Dakota towns may have one each year, so even if it’s not the best timing it might be the only option until next year.

The most effective way to find out when the next course is in your area is to sign up for email and text alerts on the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov.

Schaffer points out new volunteers can help provide these classes for your area.