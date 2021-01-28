Doug Leier: A review of 2020 in the outdoors

While the numbers were encouraging, it was noted that bird numbers in the last five years have been lower than what upland game hunters have been used to for many years, due to changing habitat conditions and the drought of 2017.

The survey indicated that sharptails observed were up 54% statewide and partridge were up 45%.

Much-improved wetland conditions, along with increased numbers of waterfowl responding to those conditions, were found during the Game and Fish Department’s 73rd breeding duck survey. Much of the state had good-to-excellent conditions for breeding ducks in spring, and breeding habitats were generally up during the breeding season.

Game and Fish biologists expected the fall duck flight from North Dakota to be up 9% from 2019, based on observations from its annual mid-July duck production survey.

Electronic posting study

Hunters in Ramsey, Richland and Slope counties were encouraged to use the Game and Fish Department’s online map resources last fall to evaluate electronic posting, a pilot study that was authorized by the 2019 Legislature.