Deer hunters with lost tags urged to contact state

Deer hunters with lost tags urged to contact state

With deer season nearing, the state Game and Fish Department is urging hunters who can't find their license to contact the agency sooner rather than later to ensure they have their tag on opening day.

The department must authorize the online purchase for a replacement tag. Printable applications are not available. Hunters can call 701-328-6300 or email ndgf@nd.gov.

The deer gun season opens at noon on Friday, Nov. 6, and runs through Nov. 22. Game and Fish made available 69,050 licenses for white-tailed deer and mule deer this year.

