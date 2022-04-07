 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deer gratis license application deadline is June 8

  • 0

Landowners interested in a 2022 deer gratis license must apply online by June 8.

Applications must be made through the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.

General deer and muzzleloader lottery applications will be available online in early May, also with a deadline of June 8.

Gratis applicants who have previously applied online will automatically have their land description forwarded to this year’s application. However, any changes with land descriptions from last year’s application must be made prior to submitting the 2022 application.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News