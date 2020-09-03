Deer archery season opens Friday

North Dakota’s deer archery season opens at noon on Friday and runs through next Jan. 3.
Bowhunters can buy a license online by going to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov; by calling 800-406-6409; or by going to vendors linked to the Game and Fish Department’s online licensing system.
Bowhunters must follow regulations when using tree stands, ground blinds and game cameras on public hunting areas. That includes displaying an equipment registration number, or the owner's name, address and telephone number, on all equipment left unattended on Game and Fish wildlife management areas.
Hunting big game over bait is prohibited on both public and private land in deer hunting units 3A1, 3A2 and 3A3 north of U.S. Highway 2; 3B1 and 3C west of the Missouri River; and 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B and 4C.
Hunters should refer to the 2020 deer hunting guide for season information and regulations.
North Dakota's deer gun season is Nov. 6-22.
