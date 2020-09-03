Deer archery season opens Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota’s deer archery season opens at noon on Friday and runs through next Jan. 3.

Bowhunters must follow regulations when using tree stands, ground blinds and game cameras on public hunting areas. That includes displaying an equipment registration number, or the owner's name, address and telephone number, on all equipment left unattended on Game and Fish wildlife management areas.