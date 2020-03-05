Deadline nears to remove ice houses

The deadline is nearing for anglers to remove unoccupied fish houses from North Dakota waters.
You have free articles remaining.
The last day to do so is Sunday, March 15, according to the state Game and Fish Department. Fish houses may be used after that, but only if they are removed daily.
Anglers are advised to use caution while accessing lakes because mild weather conditions can quickly result in unstable ice conditions that can make removing a fish house with a vehicle difficult or dangerous.