Deadline nears for Watchable Wildlife Photo Contest

The deadline for submissions to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Watchable Wildlife Photo Contest is Oct. 2.

Photographers who want to submit photos should go to gf.nd.gov/photo-contest.

The contest has categories for nongame and game species, as well as for plants/insects. An overall winning photograph will be chosen, with the number of place winners in each category determined by the number of qualified entries.

Contestants are limited to no more than five entries. Photos must have been taken in North Dakota.

Questions can be directed to conservation biologist Patrick Isakson at pisakson@nd.gov.

