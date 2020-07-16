Deadline nears for remaining deer licenses

North Dakota residents who were unsuccessful in the initial deer lottery are reminded that Wednesday is the deadline to apply for a remaining license.
Unsuccessful applicants must apply online at the state Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. Only resident hunters who applied and didn't receive a license are eligible.
More than 6,000 deer gun licenses remain in 17 hunting units. Units with remaining licenses can be found at: https://gf.nd.gov/licensing/availability/deer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!