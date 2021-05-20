 Skip to main content
Deadline nears for game warden exam
Deadline nears for game warden exam

People interested in taking the district game warden exam scheduled for June 11 must register no later than June 8.

The test is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Game and Fish Department headquarters in Bismarck. People can submit an online application through the North Dakota State Job Openings website.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a bachelor’s degree at the time of hire, have a valid driver’s license and a current North Dakota peace officer license, or be eligible to be licensed. Candidates must successfully complete a comprehensive background check and must not have a record of any felony convictions.

For more information, go to https://gf.nd.gov/jobs/4584.

