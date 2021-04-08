 Skip to main content
Deadline nears for deer gratis license applications
Deadline nears for deer gratis license applications

June 2 is the deadline for North Dakota landowners to apply for a 2021 deer gratis license.

Those interested can apply online on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, at gf.nd.gov. License vendors are unable to process deer gratis applications.

General deer and muzzleloader lottery applications will be available online in early May, also with a deadline of June 2. 

Gratis applicants who have previously applied online will automatically have their land description carried forward to this year’s application. But any changes with land descriptions from last year must be made prior to submitting the 2021 application.

