Wednesday is the deadline for North Dakota hunters to apply for a pronghorn license.

The state is making 420 licenses available in eight units for the fall hunt, down from 1,970 licenses offered in 17 units last year. The state Game and Fish Department cites an estimated 40% drop in the pronghorn population from 2022 due to the harsh winter.

Applicants can apply online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. The pronghorn license fee is $30 for ages 16 and older, and $10 for hunters younger than 16. Applicants must be at least 12 years old by the end of the calendar year.

Nearly 16,500 people applied for a license last year; that equates to about eight applications for every available license.