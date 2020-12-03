Darkhouse spearfishing season opens with ice-up

The state’s darkhouse spearfishing season opens on most state waters as soon as ice-up occurs, according to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

Legal fish are northern pike and nongame species. Anglers required to possess a valid fishing license (those age 16 and older) to darkhouse spearfish must first register online at the department’s website, gf.nd.gov.

Materials used to mark holes must be in the angler's possession as soon as a hole bigger than 10 inches in diameter is made in the ice.

All waters open to hook and line fishing are open to darkhouse spearing except: East Park Lake, West Park Lake and Lake Audubon in McLean County; Heckers Lake in Sheridan County; Lake Ashtabula in Barnes and Griggs counties; Larimore Dam in Grand Forks County; McClusky Canal; New Johns Lake in Burleigh County; Red Willow Lake in Griggs County; Whitman Dam in Nelson County; Wood Lake in Benson County.

Anglers and spearers should refer to the North Dakota 2020-22 Fishing Guide for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0