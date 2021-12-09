 Skip to main content
Darkhouse spearfishing opens with ice-up

North Dakota's darkhouse spearfishing season opens on most state waters when ice-up occurs.

Legal fish are northern pike and nongame species, according to the state Game and Fish Department. Anglers 16 and older must have a valid fishing license, and they must first register online at the department’s website, gf.nd.gov

Materials used to mark holes must be in the angler's possession as soon as a hole bigger than 10 inches in diameter is made in the ice. 

All waters open to hook-and-line fishing are open to darkhouse spearing except: East Park Lake, West Park Lake and Lake Audubon in McLean County; Heckers Lake in Sheridan County; Lake Ashtabula in Barnes and Griggs counties; Larimore Dam in Grand Forks County; the McClusky Canal; New Johns Lake in Burleigh County; Red Willow Lake in Griggs County; Whitman Dam in Nelson County; and Wood Lake in Benson County.

For more information, go to the North Dakota 2020-22 Fishing Guide.

