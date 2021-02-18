Darkhouse spearers reminded to register, be safe

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is reminding anglers age 16 and older who participate in darkhouse spearfishing to first register with the agency.

All holes greater than 10 inches left in the ice must be marked with a natural object or a brightly painted or colored wooden lath, and visible from a minimum of 150 feet. Spearers also are asked not to place holes near access points onto the ice, including boat ramps. Game and Fish said it has received complaints.