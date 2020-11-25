 Skip to main content
Dakota Zoo gets grant for raptor rehabilitation program

Dakota Zoo gets grant for raptor rehabilitation program

Dakota Zoo Zookeeper/Raptor Rehabilitation Keeper Aunie Poteat, right, introduces one of the zoo's newest raptor patients, an American kestrel with a broken wing, to JeAnne Selby, of Bismarck, director of Region 3 Regional Family Campers & RVers. The Bismarck zoo recently received a $500 National FCRV wildlife refuge grant for its raptor rehabilitation program.

Bismarck's Dakota Zoo has received a $500 national Family Campers & RVers wildlife refuge grant for its raptor rehabilitation program.

The grant request was submitted by JeAnne Selby, of Bismarck, a regional director for the group.

The money will be used for COVID-19 safety precautions implemented by the zoo to protect public, staff and animals, according to Zoo Director Terry Lincoln.

The FCRV Wildlife Refuge Program offers grants to government and private organizations to assist in wildlife conservation projects. For more information, go to https://fcrv.org/programs2/national-programs/wildlife-refuge/.

For more information on the zoo's raptor rehabilitation program, go to https://www.dakotazoo.org/education/raptor-rehabilitation/.

