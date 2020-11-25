Dakota Zoo gets grant for raptor rehabilitation program

Bismarck's Dakota Zoo has received a $500 national Family Campers & RVers wildlife refuge grant for its raptor rehabilitation program.

The grant request was submitted by JeAnne Selby, of Bismarck, a regional director for the group.

The money will be used for COVID-19 safety precautions implemented by the zoo to protect public, staff and animals, according to Zoo Director Terry Lincoln.

The FCRV Wildlife Refuge Program offers grants to government and private organizations to assist in wildlife conservation projects. For more information, go to https://fcrv.org/programs2/national-programs/wildlife-refuge/.

For more information on the zoo's raptor rehabilitation program, go to https://www.dakotazoo.org/education/raptor-rehabilitation/.

