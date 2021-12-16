Dakota Prairie Grasslands bird count set

The annual Shadehill, South Dakota, Christmas Bird Count will take place Monday, weather permitting, according to the Dakota Prairie Grasslands office.

Participants can download a bird list and maps from the spotlight section at https://www.fs.usda.gov/dpg/, or pick up forms at the Llewellynn Johns picnic shelter near the Summerville Store at Shadehill, 11 miles south of Lemmon, South Dakota, at 7:30 a.m. Mountain time Monday.

If there's severe weather, the backup date for the count is Monday, Jan. 3.

The event is part of the Audubon Society’s Christmas Bird Count. For more information, contact the Grand River National Grassland at 605-374-3592, the Dakota Prairie Grasslands Supervisor’s Office at 701-989-7300, or email gregory.schonert@usda.gov.

