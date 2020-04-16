Cranes a favorite marvel of spring migration

The migration season is in full swing. American robins showed up in our neighborhood late last week. Singing on my deck every morning for a couple hours near sunrise and leaving his “present” piling up and streaking down the deck rail. Canada, snow, Ross’, and greater white-fronted geese have been winging north in large “v” flocks. Their chorus and calls never get old for me. Some call it annoying, I call it a remembrance of spring, and boy does it sound great to hear after this long winter that started in October!

One of my favorite marvels that comes with spring migration is that of the Sandhill cranes. The birds are found circling and flapping their way north at what appears to be a mile high in the sky. More often than not, you’ll hear the birds before you find them. Once you find them circling high above, you best grab your binoculars to see if you can find some white ones (whooping cranes) with them. At times, some lighter colored Sandhill cranes will appear white, but pay close attention, as they may just be a lighter colored Sandhill. Whooping cranes are almost wholly white with black wingtips. These cranes are North America’s tallest bird. Whooping cranes can have an estimated life span of 22 to 24 years. After being brought to near extinction by habitat loss and unregulated hunting, conservation efforts have led to limited recovery with the total number near 800. In flight, they extend their long necks straight forward, while their long, slender legs extend out behind the tail. Whooping cranes typically migrate singly, or in groups of two to three birds, and may be associated with Sandhill cranes. Other white birds such as snow geese, swans and egrets are often mistaken for whooping cranes. The most common misidentification is pelicans, because their wingspan is similar and they tuck their pouch in flight, leaving a silhouette similar to a crane when viewed from below.