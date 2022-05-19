Construction set at Lake Sakakawea bays

Crews are beginning work on a Southwest Water Pipeline water intake at Beulah Bay Recreation Area and Renner Bay on Lake Sakakawea.
The boat ramp will remain open for recreational use throughout the process, but the public is asked to avoid the immediate working area for safety reasons.
Two barges and other associated equipment will be launched from the Beulah Bay public boat ramp. The work areas within Renner Bay will be marked with buoys and lighted to prevent navigation hazards.
The North Dakota State Water Commission and the federal Bureau of Reclamation are collaborating on the project. Questions can be directed to Southwest Pipeline Project Manager Sindhuja S.Pillai-Grinolds at 701-328-4954.