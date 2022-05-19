 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Construction set at Lake Sakakawea bays

  • 0

Crews are beginning work on a Southwest Water Pipeline water intake at Beulah Bay Recreation Area and Renner Bay on Lake Sakakawea. 

The boat ramp will remain open for recreational use throughout the process, but the public is asked to avoid the immediate working area for safety reasons.

Two barges and other associated equipment will be launched from the Beulah Bay public boat ramp. The work areas within Renner Bay will be marked with buoys and lighted to prevent navigation hazards.

The North Dakota State Water Commission and the federal Bureau of Reclamation are collaborating on the project. Questions can be directed to Southwest Pipeline Project Manager Sindhuja S.Pillai-Grinolds at 701-328-4954.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Idaho kayaker dies in northwestern Montana river

Officials in northwestern Montana say a 50-year-old man from Victor, Idaho, died in a kayaking accident in the Yaak River over the weekend. Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says officials received an SOS message from a GPS device in the river shortly after noon on Sunday. Soon after, one of the men on the kayaking trip was able to call 911. He reported that the group of four men were navigating through a rough stretch of river when Steven Koning fell out of his kayak. Members of the group were unable to rescue him. His body was recovered at about 3:30 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News