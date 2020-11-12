Conditions provide excellent run of scoters in North Dakota

What a crazy roller coaster of a ride the weather has been lately. Last week was a glorious Indian summer with highs in the 70s, but unfortunately by the time the weekend rolled around, there was a winter chill in the air.
I had the fortune of seeing a male northern cardinal in Dickinson this past weekend, well west of its normal haunts. I left town in the balmy 60s to head west, only to find it shockingly cold! I stood outside in the wind, sleet and 34 degrees for 45 minutes before the bird appeared. Freight trucks coming from the west were dropping sandbag-size ice chunks on Interstate 94 as the temps warmed up enough to thaw the icy grips of the undercarriage.
October again this year was unseasonably cold, with another threat of an early month blizzard, as last year. Thankfully that didn’t repeat, but it was way too early to think about winter. As I always say, the bad weather is good for those birders who seek out rare gems in the field. This year provided an excellent run of scoters on area lakes.
There are three species of scoters, which are large, heavy-bodied sea ducks that migrate to the coasts after the breeding season. Occasionally, young birds wander across the middle of the continent and provide some excitement for those who seek them out. We see these birds in fall every year, but very rarely in the spring. They must have asked their friends the right way back north so they don’t make that mistake again!
Mid-October brings the first of our scoters, the surf scoter. As I mentioned, we rarely are able to see the brightly colored males in these parts. Surf scoter males are jet black, large blocky birds with a very hefty bright rainbow-colored bill with swirls of orange, yellow and white. Patches of white on the back of the neck and top of the forehead pop out on the black background.
However, the young birds are a medium brown, with broad white ovals on the side of the head and at the base of the bill. The crown of the head is slightly darker than the rest of the head, showing slight contrast. The colorful hefty bill in immature and females we see is simply black.
Slightly later through the end of October brings sightings of white-winged scoters. The adult male of this species is entirely black, blocky but more elongated with a large knobby black bill and red distal end. The eye is encircled with a very small patch of white. The resting bird will not always show a white wing patch that's visible in flight. The immature birds we see are a deep chocolate brown throughout with the same light-colored ovals on the head as the surf scoter, however showing color contrast in the brown.
The third species of scoter is the black scoter. This is the most infrequent of the bunch. The adult males are again entirely black, but more petite and rounded than the two cousins, with a bright orange bill. The immature of this species are a rich chocolate brown throughout, but with a light tan cheek patch.
Normally in the fall season we may have a couple dozen sightings at best combined of these three species of scoter for the state of North Dakota, with black only occurring two or three times. However, this year the big cold up north created a freeze-up and pushed these majestic birds down to our area awaiting better conditions before moving on.
I will be continuing my search for these birds in the coming weeks, until Old Man Winter decides to ice over our waters for good until next year. Hopefully you all will be able to venture out another time or two before winter sets in and experience something truly memorable.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!