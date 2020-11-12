Conditions provide excellent run of scoters in North Dakota

What a crazy roller coaster of a ride the weather has been lately. Last week was a glorious Indian summer with highs in the 70s, but unfortunately by the time the weekend rolled around, there was a winter chill in the air.

I had the fortune of seeing a male northern cardinal in Dickinson this past weekend, well west of its normal haunts. I left town in the balmy 60s to head west, only to find it shockingly cold! I stood outside in the wind, sleet and 34 degrees for 45 minutes before the bird appeared. Freight trucks coming from the west were dropping sandbag-size ice chunks on Interstate 94 as the temps warmed up enough to thaw the icy grips of the undercarriage.

October again this year was unseasonably cold, with another threat of an early month blizzard, as last year. Thankfully that didn’t repeat, but it was way too early to think about winter. As I always say, the bad weather is good for those birders who seek out rare gems in the field. This year provided an excellent run of scoters on area lakes.