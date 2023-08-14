Hunters can purchase additional, concurrent season North Dakota deer licenses beginning at 8 a.m. Central time Wednesday.

There is no limit on the number of concurrent season licenses a hunter can buy. The licenses can be used during the archery season with a bow; during the deer gun season with a bow, rifle or muzzleloader; or during the muzzleloader season with a muzzleloader.

However, youth under 14 at the end of the calendar year will be issued a concurrent season license for archery only.

Hunters with concurrent season licenses are restricted to the type of antlerless deer printed on the license and must stay in the unit in which the license is assigned.

License applications can be made on the state Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.