 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community Forestry grant applications accepted
0 comments

Community Forestry grant applications accepted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The North Dakota Forest Service is accepting applications for the Community Forestry grant program.

The program aids communities with funding tree planting and other projects related to urban and community forestry. Three grants are provided -- two for tree planting and one for program development.

All projects must be on public property, and public entities that own or control the land must submit the application. More information can be found at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/ndfs/programs-and-services/america-the-beautiful-grant-opportunities.

The deadline to apply is April 30. To receive an application, contact a Forest Service Community Forestry staff member.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News