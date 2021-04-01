Community Forestry grant applications accepted

The North Dakota Forest Service is accepting applications for the Community Forestry grant program.

The program aids communities with funding tree planting and other projects related to urban and community forestry. Three grants are provided -- two for tree planting and one for program development.

All projects must be on public property, and public entities that own or control the land must submit the application. More information can be found at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/ndfs/programs-and-services/america-the-beautiful-grant-opportunities.

The deadline to apply is April 30. To receive an application, contact a Forest Service Community Forestry staff member.

