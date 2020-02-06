Commentary: How conservation can save the meadowlark

For many of us, hearing the song of the western meadowlark is one of the first signs of spring.

Today, the population of the western meadowlark -- North Dakota’s state bird -- has declined by half since 1967. It is listed as a “species of conservation priority” by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. The meadowlark isn’t the only species in decline. The journal Science reports more than half of North America’s grassland birds have disappeared since 1970 due to habitat loss and other factors.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

During those same decades, North American waterfowl populations have grown by more than 50%, and a recent report by the North American Bird Conservation Initiative recognizes private philanthropy conservation groups like Ducks Unlimited as a positive influence. DU works with partners, especially farmers and ranchers, to find sustainable conservation programs that improve a producer’s operation from a business perspective while also providing critical wildlife habitat. Participation in these voluntary programs benefits grassland birds, other wildlife and the community at large.