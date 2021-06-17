Checking in on chukars

When I resided in the Sleepy Hollow area of northeast Bismarck, I often saw the birds running the streets just south of the park. In the summer I would see broods of little chicks scampering across the street behind their parents. In the winter, what I assume was a family group would be huddled in the parking lot of the fire station there using the large spruces for winter cover. I am told the chukars would sit on the rooftops and belt out in song, which was a series of cra cra cra cra cra calls.

For years, birding friends who came to town would always attempt to add these chukars to their list of birds seen for the year by patrolling the streets in the Sleepy Hollow area. However, after 15 years of residency, the birds no longer seem to be a fixture there. The last report for that neighborhood was March 2020, as far as I know. I have since moved away from that neighborhood so that doesn’t help either, as I am not nearby to make a curiosity pass for the little guys very often.