Checking in on chukars

Feels like the dog days of summer with temps in the '90s, but it's only June!
I am going to do something a little different this week. I am going to talk about the chukars that have been running around Bismarck. Chukar is an exotic species, meaning a species that did not make it here to Bismarck (or the country for that matter) on its own free will.
Chukars are native to southern Eurasia, where they inhabit steep rocky slopes with a mixture of grasses and brush. Between the 1930s and 1970s they were established through introductions in 10 Western states, after a failed introduction from Pakistan in the 1890s.
Here in North Dakota, there was an attempt to establish the chubby little game bird near the Logging Camp Ranch west of Amidon. After only two years, however, the colony vanished. These birds are often used for training gun dogs. Apparently a large group of them got loose in our city and took hold for 15 years!
Chukars are terrestrial beings, spending all their life on the ground, only taking flight when they are evading danger. Smaller than a pheasant but bigger than a robin, they are a light gray bird. The head has a heavy black streak through the eye that continues down the side of the head and neck forming a V on the upper breast. The wings are also heavily barred with black, and the bird has a bright red bill and legs.
When I resided in the Sleepy Hollow area of northeast Bismarck, I often saw the birds running the streets just south of the park. In the summer I would see broods of little chicks scampering across the street behind their parents. In the winter, what I assume was a family group would be huddled in the parking lot of the fire station there using the large spruces for winter cover. I am told the chukars would sit on the rooftops and belt out in song, which was a series of cra cra cra cra cra calls.
For years, birding friends who came to town would always attempt to add these chukars to their list of birds seen for the year by patrolling the streets in the Sleepy Hollow area. However, after 15 years of residency, the birds no longer seem to be a fixture there. The last report for that neighborhood was March 2020, as far as I know. I have since moved away from that neighborhood so that doesn’t help either, as I am not nearby to make a curiosity pass for the little guys very often.
I had a very unusual treat a few weeks ago. It was band night for the high schools, and I could hear the Century band practicing nearby. I had the window open on a beautiful cool May morning to listen in. I was very surprised to hear a familiar chukar calling outside my window! Quickly I went to the patio and found the bird faced off with my resident gray partridge male! They stood toe to toe a while, then let their guard down and resumed their feeding activities.
I only saw the chukar once in my new yard, and I wonder where he wandered off to. I was hoping I could take an informal survey of the Bismarck area. If you or someone you know has seen one in the last month, could you shoot me an email to crackerjackbirder@bis.midco.net as to the location and how many? You would not have to give a house number, but merely a street and avenue intersection nearby would suffice. I am curious how much of our area has the little chunky birds continuing to live. Thank you for your time, and good birding.