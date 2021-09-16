Check equipment for invasive species

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is asking water recreationists and property owners to check for aquatic nuisance species when removing boat lifts, docks and other equipment from state waters.

The request comes in the wake of invasive zebra mussels being found in Richland County's Lake Elsie over the Labor Day weekend.

“Equipment such as boat lifts and docks are high-risk vectors for spreading ANS, especially zebra mussels, ANS Coordinator Ben Holen said, adding that “It makes it easier to do a thorough search when equipment is taken out of the water in fall.”

For more information, go to https://gf.nd.gov/ans.

