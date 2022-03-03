 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chain of Lakes seeks campground host

The Bureau of Reclamation is seeking a volunteer campground host for the Chain of Lakes recreation season.

The Chain of Lakes north of Wilton encompasses West Park Lake, East Park Lake, Heckers Lake and New Johns Lake.

Hosts are responsible for greeting campers, stocking brochures and restrooms, and maintaining general site appearance. Hosts are provided with a full-hookup campsite and a small stipend to help cover incidental expenses.

The campground host site is at East Park Lake. The host would live on-site from mid-May through early September.

For more information, contact Andrea Gue at 701-221-1223 or ague@usbr.gov.

