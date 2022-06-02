 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chain of Lakes camping restricted

The federal Bureau of Reclamation is reminding the public that camping at the Chain of Lakes north of Wilton is restricted to no more than 14 days during a 30-day period.

The Chain of Lakes encompasses West Park Lake, East Park Lake, Heckers Lake and New Johns Lake. Campsites must be occupied a minimum of eight hours within a 24-hour period and may not be reserved for future use by leaving equipment at the site.

Rules and regulations regarding the Chain of Lakes is at https://www.usbr.gov/gp/dkao/col/. For more information, contact Reclamation at 701-250-4242 or chainlakes@usbr.gov.

