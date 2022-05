The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will lift the Tuesday-Wednesday no-camping restriction on wildlife management areas for the upcoming Memorial Day week.

The move allows overnight camping May 31 and June 1 on those WMAs that otherwise have the two-day restriction in place.

A complete list of WMA regulations is available on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

