Calliope hummingbird sighting in Bismarck might not be 1st in state

That was the first of a number of regular sightings of the rufous hummingbird, so we are nearing 20 recorded sightings. This medium hummingbird has a strong orange cast to the flanks, and the tail will often have a good amount of bright orange coloration within it as well, depending on age.

In 2006 our first recorded broad-tailed hummingbird was photographed in the town of Dawson just down the road to the east. A friend and I had first noticed the bird but sloppily assumed it was “just” a rufous hummingbird, so we checked it off our list and went on our way. Other observers following up on the rarity set it straight as to the proper identification.

Broad-tailed hummingbirds have an orangey cast to the flanks as well but not quite as strong as in the rufous hummingbird, and the orange in the tail is limited to the outer feathers. If I did due diligence to share detail on the complexities of hummingbird identification for this family, there would be no room to tell you the rest of the story on our famous calliope hummingbird in late August.

Yes, the Bismarck calliope hummingbird was seen by many and happily recorded as the first to appear in North Dakota. I had mentioned a friend came on the third day and went home disappointed, as the bird did not continue its appearance at Tom O’Leary.