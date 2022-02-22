Brush pile burning planned in southwestern North Dakota

Burning of brush piles is set to begin Wednesday in northern Slope County and last two to three days, weather permitting.

The brush piles are the result of work on the Ponderosa Pines Thinning Project, begun in 2018 to increase the speed and scale of landscape restoration in the state.

The federal Dakota Prairie Grasslands and the North Dakota Forest Service entered into an agreement to reduce fuel loads in pine stands in five areas in northern Slope County.

The goal is to improve the pine stands' health and resilience for their future viability.

Fire crews will monitor the brush pile burning until there is no threat of a restart.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0