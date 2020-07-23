Bowhunter education field day set

A field day for students who have taken and passed an online bowhunter education course is scheduled in Bismarck on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 1-5 p.m.
The event is at the Outdoor Wildlife Learning Site at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s main office.
Students must complete an online course before taking the field day class. Students can enroll at the Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The class is limited to 15 students. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Students must provide their own archery equipment. Long pants, hunting boots and sunscreen are recommended.
Students will rotate through three stations: shot placement and shooting proficiency, tree stand placement and safety, and ground blind placement and tracking big game.
For more information, contact Pat Lothspeich at 701-328-6332 or plothspeich@nd.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!