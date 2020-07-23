Bowhunter education field day set

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A field day for students who have taken and passed an online bowhunter education course is scheduled in Bismarck on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 1-5 p.m.

The event is at the Outdoor Wildlife Learning Site at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s main office.

Students must complete an online course before taking the field day class. Students can enroll at the Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The class is limited to 15 students. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Students must provide their own archery equipment. Long pants, hunting boots and sunscreen are recommended.