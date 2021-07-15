Bow hunters need to allow time for tags

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding bow hunters they'll need to allow for time to receive their bow tag in the mail this year.

Bow licenses can still be purchased at license vendors or at Game and Fish headquarters in Bismarck, but this year the tag will arrive by postal mail, not over the counter while the customer waits.

The bow tag will be mailed the next business day after the bow license is purchased. All archery hunters must have the bow tag in their possession before hunting.

Bow licenses also can be purchased online by going to My Account at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

