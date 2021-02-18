 Skip to main content
Boating issues top 2020 outdoors violations

Boating issues topped the list of outdoors violations tallied by North Dakota's Game and Fish Department in 2020.

Game wardens issued more than 2,600 total citations last year, up about 300 from 2019. There were 659 for boating violations -- using an unlicensed boat, failing to display registration or not having enough life jackets.

There were another 515 citations for licensing issues, 377 for violations involving small game and 170 for big game, and 315 for fishing violations.

Counties where the most violations occurred were Ramsey (320), Williams (163) and McKenzie (128).

A summary of all 2020 violations is printed in the February issue of North Dakota Outdoors, the department's official magazine.

