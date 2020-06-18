Boaters urged to be courteous, smart at ramps

Boaters urged to be courteous, smart at ramps

State wildlife officials are urging boaters to be polite and smart at boat ramps this summer.

The Game and Fish Department said it receives a number of complaints every year about overly aggressive behavior at boat ramps. Boaters are asked to be patient and to practice physical distancing.

Officials say a few simple tips are to prepare for launching in the parking area, don't pull onto a ramp until ready to launch, and be courteous while waiting in line.

When loading a boat, don't block the loading area until the tow vehicle is ready, remove the boat as quickly as possible, and get clear of the ramp. Pull into the parking area to finish securing the boat, unloading gear, draining water and removing any vegetation.

