Boaters urged to be courteous at ramps

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is urging boaters to be courteous at boat ramps this summer.

The agency says it receives a number of complaints every year about overly aggressive behavior at boat ramps. And ramps could be more congested this summer because some sites are unusable due to low water levels.

Officials say a few simple tips are to prepare for launching in the parking area, don't pull onto a ramp until ready to launch and be polite while waiting in line.

When loading a boat, don't block the loading area until the tow vehicle is ready, remove the boat as quickly as possible and get clear of the ramp. Pull into the parking area to finish securing the boat, unloading gear, draining water and removing any vegetation.

