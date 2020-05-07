Boaters reminded to report accidents

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is reminding boaters that they must file a report with the agency if a boating accident results in injury, death, disappearance of a person or if property damage exceeds $2,000.
If there is personal harm or a disappearance, the deadline is within 48 hours of the accident. Property damage reports must be filed within five days.
A boat accident form is available at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov, at any agency office or by contacting a local game warden.
Boaters also are reminded to wear life jackets and practice physical distancing.
