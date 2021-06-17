Boat course required for young boaters

The state Game and Fish Department is reminding North Dakotans ages 12-15 who want to operate a boat or personal watercraft with at least a 10 horsepower motor that they must pass the state’s boating basics course.

Some insurance companies also give adult boat owners who pass the course a discount on boat insurance.

The course is available for home-study from the Game and Fish office in Bismarck. Two commercial providers also offer the course online, and links to those sites can be found on the department’s website at https://gf.nd.gov/education/boating.

The home-study course is free; students are charged a fee to take it online. The fee goes to the provider, not Game and Fish.

