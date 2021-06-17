 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boat course required for young boaters
0 Comments

Boat course required for young boaters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The state Game and Fish Department is reminding North Dakotans ages 12-15 who want to operate a boat or personal watercraft with at least a 10 horsepower motor that they must pass the state’s boating basics course.

Some insurance companies also give adult boat owners who pass the course a discount on boat insurance.

The course is available for home-study from the Game and Fish office in Bismarck. Two commercial providers also offer the course online, and links to those sites can be found on the department’s website at https://gf.nd.gov/education/boating.

The home-study course is free; students are charged a fee to take it online. The fee goes to the provider, not Game and Fish.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News