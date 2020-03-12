Black Hills trip leads to glimpse of American dipper

A couple weeks back, in mid-February, we had a stretch of decent weather that allowed my wife and I to escape south ... OK, not that far south ... but to the Black Hills of South Dakota. The journey was for a much-needed mini-vacation and to do a bit of wintry sight-seeing, hiking, and checking out a few breweries to sample a few adult beverages. Little did I know that during this journey south that we would witness one of nature’s interesting birds, the American Dipper.

One of our first days in the Hills was dedicated to hiking an area neither of us had been to yet. We hiked along Spearfish Creek to observe Spearfish Falls. Along this trail hike, there was a small bridge crossing the creek and we stopped to take a break, and noticed some trout resting in a shallow hole. Just as we were ready to begin hiking again, a small bird flew from a nearby shrub, landed a few feet just below us on a rock that was sitting in the stream, and all of a sudden we observed this bird dive below water into the rushing stream to appear to try and catch some small food bits!