Black Hills trip leads to glimpse of American dipper

A couple weeks back, in mid-February, we had a stretch of decent weather that allowed my wife and I to escape south ... OK, not that far south ... but to the Black Hills of South Dakota. The journey was for a much-needed mini-vacation and to do a bit of wintry sight-seeing, hiking, and checking out a few breweries to sample a few adult beverages. Little did I know that during this journey south that we would witness one of nature’s interesting birds, the American Dipper.
One of our first days in the Hills was dedicated to hiking an area neither of us had been to yet. We hiked along Spearfish Creek to observe Spearfish Falls. Along this trail hike, there was a small bridge crossing the creek and we stopped to take a break, and noticed some trout resting in a shallow hole. Just as we were ready to begin hiking again, a small bird flew from a nearby shrub, landed a few feet just below us on a rock that was sitting in the stream, and all of a sudden we observed this bird dive below water into the rushing stream to appear to try and catch some small food bits!
We couldn’t believe what we had just observed! Never have we seen anything like this. This bird made several dives and was “flying” through the stream for a few seconds at a time then coming up to rest on a rock or overhanging tree limb then would dive back into the water for more! Such a nice surprise! I had never seen this bird before, and quite frankly, I had no clue what it was until we saw a trail sign that had wildlife information on it. The stream and others in the Black Hills were noted for observations of this bird. After our birdy excitement, we hiked the remainder of the trail.
Once I got home a few days later, I had to research this bird to find out more about its biology and life history. From internet sources, I gleaned some interesting information about this species. The Black Hills are on the eastern extent of its range. The American dipper is North America’s only truly aquatic songbird! It catches ALL of its food underwater in swiftly flowing streams by swimming and walking on the stream bottom to capture aquatic invertebrates. The dipper feeds on aquatic insects and their larvae, including mayflies, mosquitoes and midges. They also eat dragonflies, worms, small fish, fish eggs or flying insects. While the dipper is foraging, it rapidly ducks its head in and out of water when looking for its prey.
The species nests in cliffs along streams that provides security from floods and predators. Availability of suitable nest sites appears to limit its populations. For the bird to survive in the cold waters during the winter months, the bird has a low metabolic rate, extra oxygen-carrying capacity in its blood and has a thick coat of feathers. Further, unlike most other songbirds, but similar to ducks, the American Dipper molts its wing and tail feathers all at once in late summer, during which the bird is flightless.
While I prefer to be in much warmer climates, sitting on a beach and staring at the ocean, during the winter months, even a small “southerly” journey to the Black Hills can become an adventure trying to find the American dipper in the open fast-flowing streams. While this bird prefers to catch its food “in the water” during the winter months, I prefer to sit atop a five-gallon pail on the ice in a heated shack staring into the water, waiting for my bobber to disappear below.
As of recent days, the Mighty Missouri has opened and with that comes the opportunities to get back on the “soft water” to find some of our favorite foods. While trying to find fish in the waters below in the coming days, be sure to keep an eye on the skies above to observe another of nature’s finest sights, migrations of waterfowl, giving you a chance to see hundreds of thousands of migrating snow geese and other geese species.