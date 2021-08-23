Bismarck brothers win high school fishing championship

Angling runs in the Scott and Heather Bullinger family genes, and it's paying off at high school bass fishing tournaments.

Brothers Logan and Ryan Bullinger won this year's North Dakota High School Fishing State Championship on Aug. 14, about a month after Logan and older brother Brandon competed at nationals at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina -- finishing 11th out of about 400 teams, according to mother Heather Bullinger.

A Bullinger brothers team has won the state tournament three years in a row.

"These boys have taught themselves how to bass fish," she said. "Their father is a walleye guy."

Heather and her husband are directors for the North Dakota Student Angler Federation, which hosts the high school season and state tournament. The Bullinger brothers beat out nine other teams on Lake Audubon to take the title, representing Bismarck Century. Logan is a junior there; Ryan is a seventh grader at Horizon Middle School.

A team from Velva took second, Central Cass took third and Bismarck High finished fourth. The Bullinger brothers qualified to compete at the national championship on Pickwick Lake in Alabama next June.

