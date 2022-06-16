Bismarck brothers defend high school fishing title

Bismarck brothers Logan and Ryan Bullinger won the North Dakota High School Fishing State Championship for the second year in a row.

Logan, a Century High School senior, and Ryan, an eighth-grader, weighed in the largest bag of five bass at 22.47 pounds and the largest bass of 4.92 pounds during the June 4 tournament on Lake Ashtabula north of Valley City.

Logan and Ryan have an older brother, Brandon, and a Bullinger brothers team has now won the state tournament four years in a row. Logan and Brandon have won it twice, and Logan and Ryan have now won it twice.

Forrest Sears and Sam Ziemer of Central Cass finished second this year at 17.89 pounds, with Alex Martel and Carson Dewald of the Wahpeton-Breckenridge area coming in third at 14.07 pounds. Preston Mitzel and Kaden Schafer of Bismarck were fourth, at 12.77 pounds, and Kaleb Dows and Preston Dows of Hope-Page finished fifth, at 10.88 pounds.

The Bullinger brothers will represent North Dakota at the High School National and World Finals June 21-25 on Pickwick Lake in Alabama.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0