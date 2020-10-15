Bird's distant wandering provides rare opportunity

As I write this my mind goes back to Oct. 11, 2019, and the big blizzard. As I recall, there was 17 inches of snow over a 36-hour period, and it caught many people by surprise.
Being snowed in, I was working from home, and noticing hundreds of birds passing over the house. I couldn’t tear myself away from the window. Hawks, bald eagles, and snow geese streamed over, doing all they could not to be stranded on an area lake in such horrible conditions.
Thankfully this year is much better with no big storms looming, although I am tired of these 30 mph winds that certainly curtail my birding a bit. I was working away on my latest big project at work the other day when my text went off. Thankfully the texts are few and far between this time of the year, as many of the birds have moved on. This particular text was certainly noteworthy, however.
I managed to put the bird thoughts aside and continued to work. However, a couple of hours later, a follow-up text came through. The bird had been spotted again by some friends, so now the pressure is on. Should I go or should I stay?
In my 25 years of birding North Dakota, I have seen this species only once. Miraculously, the bird that I saw was actually in Pembina County, in the northeast corner. The bird spent the entire winter coming to a feeder, far from where it should be. I am referring to an inquisitive little fellow by the name of Clark’s nutcracker.
The bird was described by the Lewis and Clark expedition, with William Clark first observing it in 1805 along the banks of the Salmon River, a tributary of the Columbia. Its scientific name literally means "nutcracker of the Columbia." Lewis recorded a more-detailed description in 1806.
The blue jay-size bird is all ashy gray, with rich iridescent navy blue wings, a long black pointed bill, beady black eyes, and very flashy white wing patches, white outer tail feathers and puffy white under-tail coverts. I imagine most of you have seen this bird before if you have taken family trips into the upper elevations of the Great West.
I best remember this bird at any pullout in the alpine reaches of Glacier National Park. Apparently they aren’t afraid of people, as they look for handouts just a stone's throw away, along with the cute fuzzy marmots.
Nutcrackers are said to be nonmigratory outside of some season movements from upper to lower elevations in winter and back. How this bird got to Beach, N.D., is beyond me. Apparently it went to lower elevations, and kept going in search of the outflow of the Missouri River?
Well, as the story goes for me, after a few hours of deliberation, I too made the trek to see the bird after so many years of its absence in North Dakota. I circled the entire Beach cemetery where it was located but found only robins, juncos and a couple of noisy blue jays screaming in town nearby.
I had about given up when I noticed a flicker flush nearby and watched its undulating flight across a tall grass field. Lo and behold, that flicker passed right over the nutcracker as to say, here it is! The nutcracker must have sensed my presence, as it too flushed off the ground and flew into a ponderosa pine where it proceeded to preen in the remaining moments of sunlight. I was so very thankful I did not go home empty-handed.
After gorging on grasshoppers in the parched grass all afternoon, I hope it was able to continue on its journey finding a winter haven before heading back to the majestic Rocky Mountains next spring. The distant wanderings of some birds are truly quite amazing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!