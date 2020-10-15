Bird's distant wandering provides rare opportunity

As I write this my mind goes back to Oct. 11, 2019, and the big blizzard. As I recall, there was 17 inches of snow over a 36-hour period, and it caught many people by surprise.

Being snowed in, I was working from home, and noticing hundreds of birds passing over the house. I couldn’t tear myself away from the window. Hawks, bald eagles, and snow geese streamed over, doing all they could not to be stranded on an area lake in such horrible conditions.

Thankfully this year is much better with no big storms looming, although I am tired of these 30 mph winds that certainly curtail my birding a bit. I was working away on my latest big project at work the other day when my text went off. Thankfully the texts are few and far between this time of the year, as many of the birds have moved on. This particular text was certainly noteworthy, however.

I managed to put the bird thoughts aside and continued to work. However, a couple of hours later, a follow-up text came through. The bird had been spotted again by some friends, so now the pressure is on. Should I go or should I stay?