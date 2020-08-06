Birds abound during state park visit

With the COVID-19 pandemic that is corralling our lives this summer, many folks have taken mini-vacations to local campgrounds and local outdoor venues. My wife and I, too, have take several local trips highlighting outdoor campgrounds across the state. It’s been definitely a different year, yes, but I believe this virus has taught us that we can really go back to the basics and spend more time with family and friends, social distancing of course. The outdoors are a great place to do just that!
This past weekend kept us close to home, as we headed to Fort Lincoln State Park. The agenda was simple -- set up camp, relax, and hike some trails that we’ve never been on before. We did just that. We hiked loops that took us through woody drainages, side slopes with grass sloping toward the Missouri River, and prairie grass slopes near the tops of hills. What a great way to spend the weekend outdoors with no stormy/rainy weather in the forecast.
Along our trails, of course I kept an eye out for wildlife. Birds were not the only wildlife around. We came across a doe munching in woody browse that stopped eating momentarily to give us a look, then buried her head right back in the shrubs. She didn’t seem to care we were there. Later on that same hike, we had several mourning doves flying overhead in pairs, several American goldfinches flitting about, and abundant yellow warblers. American robins were all over in the open campground. I believe a Cooper’s hawk darted across the trail in front of us as we were between woody drainages. A brown thrasher was flying about near a patch of shrubs. Ring-necked pheasants were cackling but decided not to show themselves. A nosey turkey vulture was flying, circling us at a mere 10-20 yards as we came across a steeper side slope not too distant from the Missouri River. Along the river itself, I noted wood ducks, mallards, Canada geese, mourning doves grabbing a drink, and several common terns cruising along the river’s edge.
While we have several more weeks of warmer weather, take some time to visit your local parks and outdoor venues to soak up the heat, the wildlife and the great scenery we’ve been blessed with here in this great state of North Dakota.
