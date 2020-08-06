Birds abound during state park visit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the COVID-19 pandemic that is corralling our lives this summer, many folks have taken mini-vacations to local campgrounds and local outdoor venues. My wife and I, too, have take several local trips highlighting outdoor campgrounds across the state. It’s been definitely a different year, yes, but I believe this virus has taught us that we can really go back to the basics and spend more time with family and friends, social distancing of course. The outdoors are a great place to do just that!

This past weekend kept us close to home, as we headed to Fort Lincoln State Park. The agenda was simple -- set up camp, relax, and hike some trails that we’ve never been on before. We did just that. We hiked loops that took us through woody drainages, side slopes with grass sloping toward the Missouri River, and prairie grass slopes near the tops of hills. What a great way to spend the weekend outdoors with no stormy/rainy weather in the forecast.