Birding trip yields badger sighting

After basking in the glow of another very enjoyable day in the field, I was keeping an eye out for birds as I traveled home. Blackbirds are everywhere, as well as our state bird, the western meadowlark. Believe it or not, after years of practice, birds can be identified as I pass by at traveling speeds.

At one moment however, I saw a creature lumbering through the ditch. After heavy snow all winter, the grass was flattened to nothing, giving no cover for this guy. It had nowhere to hide, and I knew immediately what it was! I couldn’t believe my eyes -- I was looking at an American badger!

I saw that there was no traffic either way. I stopped and attempted a cell photo through my binoculars. Quickly the varmint skedaddled away again after a quick cell shot. Very poor, but how often do you see a badger?

I immediately found a very nearby approach and pulled over, putting the beautiful creature in view through the scope. It must have found a tasty morsel giving him the slip as he sat in one place for quite a while. Its nose was buried in the grass for minutes on end, not moving a muscle. What the heck was it doing?