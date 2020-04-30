Birding trip yields badger sighting

This past weekend I was out social distancing as I do every weekend, enjoying my passion of birding. Every trip out is a chance to see something new and exciting. This adventure was no different; however, after writing dozens of columns the last five years, this column isn’t highlighting a bird!
The excitement of spring birding means every time out we get to see something new. After a long cold winter, the birds are eager to wing their way northward. I had scoped over many lakes on this day, seeing bright and colorful ducks of all shapes and sizes, and several species of grebes as well.
My focus this trip was on the seldom seen red-breasted merganser. This gaudy individual is quite similar to the common merganser mentioned last month. But rather than a creamy white coloration, this species has a brick red breast on the front as it skims the water surface before taking another dive. Like the common, it has a green head and orange bill, but it forgot to comb its hair! The top and back of the head is very shaggy feathering, giving away its identity even if only seeing a shadow of a bird against the setting sun.
This particular trip also landed several observations of a crowd favorite -- the common loon. The bill and head are a very bold jet black, with a piercing red eye. The wings and back of the bird are a medium gray with a showy checkerboard pattern of white mixed in. The front of the bird is white, which is very flashy at a distance as the bird floats low in the surface before taking another minutelong dive. I even had the fortune of a loon passing low over my house last week!
After basking in the glow of another very enjoyable day in the field, I was keeping an eye out for birds as I traveled home. Blackbirds are everywhere, as well as our state bird, the western meadowlark. Believe it or not, after years of practice, birds can be identified as I pass by at traveling speeds.
At one moment however, I saw a creature lumbering through the ditch. After heavy snow all winter, the grass was flattened to nothing, giving no cover for this guy. It had nowhere to hide, and I knew immediately what it was! I couldn’t believe my eyes -- I was looking at an American badger!
I saw that there was no traffic either way. I stopped and attempted a cell photo through my binoculars. Quickly the varmint skedaddled away again after a quick cell shot. Very poor, but how often do you see a badger?
I immediately found a very nearby approach and pulled over, putting the beautiful creature in view through the scope. It must have found a tasty morsel giving him the slip as he sat in one place for quite a while. Its nose was buried in the grass for minutes on end, not moving a muscle. What the heck was it doing?
Again seeing no traffic, I drove back a short way on the shoulder, and he looked up and stared back, fixated on me for no apparent reason. If you don’t know anything about a badger, they are ferocious and don’t back down for anything. I took some more photos of the evil “bring it on stare” it gave me, and I just sat and enjoyed the moment before heading on my way.
The beauty of nature has many secrets to share for those willing to experience it, and this memory was definitely a lifelong highlight for me.
