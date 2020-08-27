Banded birds a unique birding opportunity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the great things about birding is you never know what you may experience.

In May, I wrote of a chance encounter with an American badger that gave me a stare down for a good 10 minutes before I chose to leave the scene. Of course, I have been seen plenty of fawns sporting their spotty coats. I even saw a mother mule deer escorting a pair of fawns down a street in Watford City the other morning.

Recently I was birding with a friend in the southeast part of the state. We encountered a large wetland created by 10 inches of rain that soaked a several-county area the end of July. As I was scoping through the shorebirds taking advantage of the newfound habitat, I called out a pair of Hudsonian godwits, which is an uncommon species.

They are more prevalent in spring and handsome, sporting their brick red plumage and bold white eye-line on a dull gray head. In fall, most of the brick is gone, but this varies greatly among individuals. My friend swung over to observe and noticed one was banded.

Every year, we birders have the great fortune of observing a banded avian friend. The trouble is, can we observe that band close enough to read it? With the help of a large telephoto lens, and steady hands, sure enough diagnostic photos were obtained of this individual.