Badlands Conservation Alliance plans Memorial Day weekend hike

The Badlands Conservation Alliance is planning a Memorial Day weekend hike to Bullion Butte in southwestern North Dakota.

Participants will meet at 9 a.m. Mountain time on Sunday, May 29, at Chimney Park in Medora, and drive or carpool on West River Road, following the Little Missouri River.

The hike is a strenuous, all-day endeavor. Participants are to bring their own food, snacks, water, camping and hiking gear, first-aid supplies and other items.

There is potable water at Chimney Park, but not after leaving headed south. The alliance says hiking boots are a must.

Alliance President Lillian Crook and humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson will lead the hike. The alliance urges people not to leave Chimney Park without the group leaders so they don't stray off public roads and lands. The leaders may not have cellphone reception at varying points.

RSVPs are helpful. Contact Alliance Executive Director Elizabeth Loos at 701-426-2256 for more information.

Maps of the Little Missouri National Grassland are available at U.S. Forest Service offices in Bismarck and Dickinson.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

