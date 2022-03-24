 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Artist in Residency program accepts applications

The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department and the North Dakota Council on the Arts are accepting applications for the Artist in Residency program.

Chosen artists spend about a week in a state park, with provided lodging and a stipend. The goal is to support North Dakota artists in creating works of art that showcase participating state parks while also providing opportunities for visitors. Participating artists are required to provide a minimum of two onsite presentations, one of them being a hands-on workshop for visitors.

Applicants must be current North Dakota residents. More information and an application is at https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/educational-events. Applications must be emailed to josh.steffan@nd.gov by April 15.

