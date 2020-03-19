Archery tournament canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The North Dakota National Archery in the Schools Program state tournament scheduled for this weekend at the State Fair Center in Minot has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About 1,000 archers in grades 4-12 were expected to convene Friday. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department said it is following the recommendation of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that groups call off large gatherings of people.

The annual tournament features team and individual competition in elementary, middle school and high school divisions. It includes awards, prizes and college scholarships, and the top archers qualify for nationals.

